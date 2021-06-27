For several decades, adults and children have been enjoying the classic Disney films. Fantastic worlds, great adventures, dramatic moments and cute characters have been the favorites of several generations.

Even the most modern works of ‘The House of the Mouse’ conquer the public thanks to the messages of love, friendship and optimism that they present both in animated form and in live action.

If you are a big fan of the stories of Disney, here we leave you some of the best that you can find on television and on the Disney Plus streaming service.

Best classic Disney movies

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

First feature film made by Walt Disney, based on the Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale. The young Snow White suffers the wrath of her envious stepmother and, in her flight, arrives at a house inhabited by seven dwarves who become her friends.

Fantasy (1940)

One of Disney’s most iconic works consists of eight classical music sequences with colorful images and settings. The most famous of these is The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, in which Mickey Mouse gets into trouble by learning the secrets of a wizard.

The Jungle Book (1967)

Adaptation of the book by Rudyard Kipling. Mowgli is a boy raised by a pack of wolves until the evil Shere Khan forces him into exile. The panther Bagheera will try to return the little one to the humans, and he will find friends and dangers along the way.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The courageous Beauty decides to rescue her father and enters the castle of the Beast, who is actually a prince affected by a spell due to his arrogance. With the help of the objects of the place, who are also enchanted people, love will be born between the two young people.

The Lion King (1994)

Simba, a lion cub heir to the throne, is accused by the sinister Scar of his father’s death. After leaving his kingdom, he will make friends with the meerkat Timon and the boar Pumbaa, and live a carefree life. But soon the lion must return to his lands to claim his due.

Mulan (1998)

Faced with the attack by the Huns, Mulan, daughter of the Fa family, decides to join the army disguised as a soldier. She will show all her bravery to earn the respect of her fellow soldiers and Captain Shang, as the dragon Mushu and the cricket Cri-Kee accompany her on her adventures.

Best Disney Live Action Movies

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins, a magical nanny who flies through the skies of London, is selected to take care of the mischievous Banks brothers. With games, dancing and music, she will take the children on fun adventures and help them reconnect with their parents. With Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Wayne Szalinski is an inventor who can’t get his electromagnetic reducing machine to work. When it finally works, it shrinks the scientist’s children, Amy and Wayne, who now must face various dangers in the garden of the house, which is now a kind of jungle for them.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

In the 18th century Caribbean, Captain Jack Sparrow finds himself in trouble when his rival, Captain Barbossa, steals his ship, attacks the city of Port Royal, and kidnaps the governor’s daughter, Elizabeth Swann. A friend of this, Will Turner, joins the pirate to rescue her, but Barbossa and her crew suffer a curse that makes them live as undead.

Aladdin (2019)

Live action version of one of Disney’s animated classics. Aladdin, a street thief, falls in love with Princess Jasmine, daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah. Willing to be with her, he accepts the challenge of the vizier Jafar to find a magic lamp in a cave in the middle of the desert. Thus, meet the Genie and live incredible adventures. With Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith.

Cruella

Estella (Emma Stone), a young designer willing to do anything to achieve fame, meets Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who manages to awaken her darker side until she becomes the iconic villain Cruella De Vil. This movie can be seen at no additional cost on Disney Plus from August 27.

Best Disney Pixar movies

Toy story

The first feature film in Pixar history to become a classic. Toy cowboy Woody meets Buzz, a space action figure, and the two become rivals. However, they will put their differences aside and become great friends when they get lost in the city. The first in a series of four tapes.

The Incredibles

Bob Parr, Mr. Incredible, and his wife Helen, Elastigirl, live a quiet, home life with their three children 15 years after hanging up their superhero costumes. Although Bob goes on a secret mission to get back into action, he will soon discover that he needs his family’s support to save the world.

Wall-E

The little robot Wall-E has spent hundreds of years cleaning up the trash of a devastated and inhabited Earth. In the year 2800, he meets a modern robot named EVE, with whom he will live great adventures in the universe.

Coconut

Miguel is a 12-year-old who dreams of becoming a great musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, despite opposition from his family. On the Day of the Dead, when he visits the singer’s mausoleum, the little one arrives in the land of the dead, he will meet his ancestors and discover the truth of his family history.

Soul

Joe Gardner, a high school band teacher who lost his passion for jazz is transported to a realm where he will help little Soul discover her own passions, learn what it really is to have a soul and go on various adventures. Oscar winner for best animated film and best soundtrack.

Best Disney Plus Movies

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Remake of the 1955 animated classic. When Reina, a Cocker Spaniel from an upscale neighborhood, is no longer the center of attention of her owners, she finds the Tramp, a rude but lovable stray dog. Both will live an adventure where romance will be present and they will discover the value of home.

Togo

Drama based on true events that tells the story of Leonhard Seppala, a dogsled trainer, and Togo, his leading sled dog. Both will travel the dangerous tundras of Alaska to bring an antitoxin serum to a small town, and must show all their courage and determination.

The Adventures of Timmy Failure

Timmy, an imaginative elementary school student, runs the Total Failure detective agency along with his partner, a 700-pound polar bear. He will navigate an adult world with the goal of becoming the best detective of all. Based on the book by Stephan Patsis and directed by laureate Tom McCarthy.

Stargirl

Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWall) is Mica’s newest high school student, kind and fond of the ukulele. With her infectious personality, she will go from being ridiculed to appreciated and change the life of Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere). Youth romance based on the hit novel by Jerry Spinelli.

Best Disney Channel Movies

Descendants (2015)

The Isle of the Lost is home to Disney villains and their children. Four of the latter will have a chance at redemption when the son of the Beast King and Queen Beauty open the doors of Auradorn High School for them. They must choose between saving the kingdom or fulfilling the ambitions of their parents. With Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce and Mitchell Hope.

High School Musical (2006)

Troy (Zac Efron), the captain of the East High basketball team, and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), the smart new student, have a passion in common: singing. After discovering it, both decide to participate in the auditions of the school musical and on the way they will face a series of obstacles.

Camp Rock

Mitchie (Demi Lovato) manages to attend the music camp of her dreams, where she will meet many campers from famous families. After a meeting with the arrogant singer Shane Gray (Joe Jonas), she will embark on the path to her great goal.

Jump in!

Izzy Daniels (Corbin Bleu) is a Brooklyn teenager training to become a boxing champion. However, when his neighbor Mary (Keke Palmer) needs a fourth member for her jump rope team, he agrees to help them.

Upcoming Disney releases

Jungle Cruise (July 31, 2021)

Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is the captain of a ship that will take travelers through the Amazon rainforest in search of a mystical tree with healing powers. On the way they will encounter various dangers.

Charm (November 24, 2021)

In a magical house in the mountains of Colombia lives a family whose children received gifts such as super strength or healing. The only girl without powers, Mirabel, could be the last hope in the face of danger that surrounds Encanto.