













Disney might have an Alien vs. Predator anime in a can









Source: Rebellion & SEGA

The summer anime season is full of highly anticipated second, third, and fifth seasons, so perhaps it’s only fitting that an installment make its debut.

A very unexpected anime that according to Shiji Arakami, the anime director and mechanical designer who directed mega zone 23 and Halo Legendscommented that the Serie it was created seven years ago but never found out the reasons why it was never released.

Shinji Arakami specializes in crafting mechanical exoskeleton and mecha designs. He commented the following:

“There is, in Disney now, in the studios of the 21st Century Fox , ten episodes of an anime series, it’s complete and I produced it. It is already done. It’s finished. occurred and [la] history broke it.”

Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019, because of it now owns the franchise rights. However, there is no information about a possible installment of the series.

However, with all the fuss about aliens in the United States, perhaps it would be the perfect time for it to be available on our screens. We will have to wait, perhaps at some point the reason for the postponement of the launch of a finished series will be revealed.

Where can I watch Predator?

Predator is available on Star, in other words, you can watch it with your Disney Plus subscription. His latest installment is the one from 2022 that was titled Prey.

For its part, the new movie of the alien companion was confirmed for 2024. Aliens: Romulus will be directed by Federico Álvarez (Hellish Possession, Don’t Breathe, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and would arrive on August 24, 2024.

