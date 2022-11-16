One of the most beloved movies of the 2000s era Disney it is A crazy Friday, tape that is a kind of remake for a classic that appeared in the 60’s. It is worth commenting that it has been more loved than the original, and that is due to the charisma of the leading actresses, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohanwho apparently want the sequel.

As I walked down the red carpet at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery of Rian JohnsonJamie Lee he told Variety that both she and They have they are “committed” to making this production a reality. Well, for years the fans have asked for it, this through social networks, even the journalists themselves have asked them.

Curtis has said the following:

We are talking. The people are talking. The right people are talking. It is not 100% in our power, it is from Disney. I think they are interested and we are talking. That’s all I can say.

the plot of A crazy Friday casts us as a mother-daughter duo who switch bodies after opening a fortune cookie. The film received positive acclaim from critics and grossed over $160 million against a budget of $26 million. Curtis also received a nomination forl Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Remember that this first part is available at disneyplus.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: Now that other classics like Abracadabra or Encantada are receiving their respective sequels, I think it’s time to bring the nice actresses back to comedy. It will be a matter of waiting for more news.