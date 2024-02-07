For some time now, Disney has been known as a company that does not hesitate twice when wanting to buy franchises, and this has been demonstrated with the acquisition of Marvel, FOX, Lucas Films the more franchises that people don't know are in their possession. And now that they are already so present in the world of video games after the closure of their studios, it seems that they want to continue betting on the market but in a way that we could consider not necessarily direct.

Today it has been reported that the mouse company has invested just over $1.5 billion at Epic Gamesa brand that has become quite popular for having free to play games in its hands where people spend massively on micro transactions, including Fall Guys and also Rocket League. However, the title on which they have bet everything for everything is clearly Fortnitethis in order to create a kind of expanded universe in which the franchises coexist without any problem.

The news was announced during the results call for the first quarter of the fiscal year of disney and it was announced that this new experience integrated into Unreal Engine will allow users to “create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctive Disney way, and share content with each other in ways they love.” Something that sounds a lot like a crossover, but it is not so clear how it will be implemented.

Here what was said by Robert A. Iger, CEO of the company disney:

Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will unite beloved Disney brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformative new universe of games and entertainment. This marks Disney's largest entry into gaming and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can't wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in new and innovative ways.

These are the words of Tim SweeneyCEO and founder of Epic Games:

Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of uniting their worlds with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio. Now we are collaborating on something completely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring the Disney and Fortnite communities together.

As we mentioned, no details have been given about what is coming in the future with this investment, but it is likely that the same will happen as with LEGOan extra world to the conventional one of Fortnite where the characters of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars have coexistence in some way.

Editor's note: Disney definitely knows which horse to bet enough money on, and it would be interesting to see the collaboration, especially because it can feel like Disney Infinity, a project that fans quite liked.