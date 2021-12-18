Nowadays Disney owns a large selection of major properties related to the world of pop culture, from Marvel to Pixar up to pass for the brand of Star Wars. Considering this, many may have forgotten which characters make up the beating heart of the Disney world. We are talking, of course, of baby mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Foo, and all those people who for many years have made the fortune of the company. In recent years, these players have been largely tied to third-party franchises, as an example to Kingdom Hearts, but a product that saw them as an absolute central part had been missing for a while. In Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, some of the company’s most iconic characters take center stage in a title that is in some ways reminiscent Animal Crossing. Originally released on 3DS in 2016, the Switch version of this sequel remains essentially the same in terms of content. In this review we will find out if this Enchanted Edition of Disney Magical World 2 has significantly or not improved the original material.

Tiska Tuska!

At the start of the game you are given the opportunity to create your own character, with options to import an existing Mii or start one from scratch. The editor who makes the title available it doesn’t offer many choices, especially when it comes to face or hair options, so opting for importing a Mii is likely to be the best choice. In this case, however, whichever original color you have chosen for your character, it probably won’t translate perfectly into the game.

Another problem with the title, which manifests itself immediately, is the rather long tutorial, which lasts for whole minutes with different lines of dialogue and little gameplay, an element that could immediately make younger players desist, target to which the title is addressed. The “purpose” of the title is to collect stickers by completing activities in the castle town of Castleton. The first 18 of these are labeled “recommended stickers” and are released as the game’s core concepts and features are introduced. Compared to Animal Crossing, which introduces new ideas over the days, Disney Magical World 2 unleashes almost all of his cards at once.

After completing the list of recommended stickers, the game actually says to spend your days in Castleton as you see fit. There is an undeniable feeling of relief at this point, but after such a linear opening segment, that it might even seem a little daunting at first; after all, after introducing most of the game’s key concepts in the first couple of hours, it might be difficult to understand what the next step will be.

Thankfully, the title does a good job of taking care of certain tasks to avoid feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content. Just like Animal Crossing, the game’s residential area features a bulletin board that contains vital information such as recommended activities, upcoming events, and more. The stages in the castle provide an interesting change of pace from the rest of the game, requiring you to move through a series of small arenas to battle waves of ghosts and collect prize loot. Combat here is pretty straightforward: you will have a magic wand with which to face ghosts and you can target single enemies or by holding the button for a more powerful attack that embraces all enemies within a certain radius. You’ll earn additional wands that boast their special attacks as you progress through the game’s various worlds, but the combat remains pretty straightforward and rarely presents a challenge. As mentioned earlier in this review, you have to approach Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition with the idea that it was designed for a very young audience, and seasoned players may be overwhelmed by boredom from the early stages.

Hey, Pluto!

The stages in the castle are just one of the many tasks that await you in Disney Magical World 2. Once you have accumulated a certain number of stickers, you will also have access to portals that will lead you in specific worlds within the larger Disney universe. The first of these is that of Lilo and Stitch, but you will also meet the characters of Frozen, snow-white, The little Mermaid and many others. Each world has its own little tasks to complete, and while most are small variations on the game’s core concepts, they add up nonetheless a good deal of variety to the whole. It will also be possible to collect materials from around the world and participate in various extra activities such as fishing, running a café in town, throwing parties with Disney characters, earning extra coins to buy new items, attend parades, act in dance performances and watch fireworks.

There are many great ideas in Disney Magical World 2, such as the chance to learn how to wield magic from legendary sorcerer Yen Sid, as well as live, work and befriend in a large-scale crossover world similar to the Disney Parks. Unfortunately, these gimmicks they are never particularly new or innovative. Disney Magical World 2 is clearly aimed at younger gamers, and while it tries to bring some Disney magic to the life simulator genre, it needed a little more refinement to be truly outstanding.

In terms of remastered graphics, Disney Magical World 2 it is without a doubt a notch above its Nintendo 3DS counterpart. The characters look more defined, the colors stand out, and the game does a wonderful job of displaying that distinctive “Disney” feel. Despite this, some aspects of the title may be out of tune. See your Mii alongside much more detailed characters it has a strange effect, this due to the aforementioned limitations of the avatar creation editor. In addition, some elements of the background lack detail and you often see 2D sprites for trees and buildings. Returning to the editor’s speech, the being able to create a Disney-themed character rather than a generic Mii, which looks like a fish out of water whenever it appears on screen alongside other characters.

Disney characters in Disney Magical World 2 they are only partially voiced and, although they sound quite faithful at first, some catchphrases repeated for each line of dialogue they could putty. The soundtrack is in turn incredibly repetitive at this point someone could also decide to disable the game sound.

At the end of this review, we can say that Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is a great remastered of a 3DS game that many have not had the opportunity to try in urine. For young gamers who love classic Disney characters, spend time in Castleton it could turn out to be a joyful experience. Some aspects, mainly the mediocre character creation system and the rather basic combat, could be improved in this updated version, but nevertheless it is an interesting Disney-themed decent life simulator, for those who want to try a title in the wake of Animal Crossing. While Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is clearly a game aimed at a younger audience, however, he could have dared much more. After all, the aforementioned Animal Crossing it can also be enjoyed by more experienced players and implements many of the same ideas with much more refinement.