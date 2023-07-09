Several new cards have been revealed over the past week Disney Lorcana. Several European influencers and journalists received a preview of the aforementioned new cards, you are specificbringing the number of officially revealed cards to 102.
The new cards include characters from 101 Dalmatians, The Emperor’s Follies And The Lion King, which brought even more variety to Lorcana’s inaugural expansion. You can find the six new Disney Lorcana cards below:
- Simba, Protective Cub it is a card Amber at cost 2-Ink and has like characteristics 2 y Strength And 3 y Willpower. Simba, Protective Cub is a card Bodyguard and forces players to challenge this card if they are able. Simba’s role is to protect the cards early in the game, giving them a way to collect Lore without being challenged (or at least draw attention away from other cards).
- Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy it is a card Steel at cost 6-Ink and has like characteristics 4 y Strength And 5 y Willpower. Being a card Shift, Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy can be put into play at a discount if players have another Tinker Bell card in play. This specific card has the ability to distribute damage in two ways: its ability Rock the Boat inflicts 1 damage to all opposing characters while attacking Puny Pirate! card deals 2 damage to an opposing character when Tinker Bell banishes a character.
- Merlin, Self-Appointed Mentor it is a card Sapphire at cost 3-Ink is has as characteristics 3 at Strength And 4 at Willpower. With the keyword Supportthis carts can add its strength to that of another character, which provides a useful boost to help unleash the opponent’s cards with high Willpower.
- Pongo, Ol’ Rascal it is a card ruby at cost 4-Ink and has like characteristics 2 at Strength And 3 to Willpower. Thanks to the keyword Evasiveonly cards with Evasive can challenge Pongo, Ol’ Rascal.
- Kronk, Right-Hand Man it is a card Steel at cost 6-Ink and has like characteristics 6 at Strength, 6 at Willpower And 2 in Lore. Kronk, Right Hand Man he has no skillbut the high stats à make it a powerful lategame card.
- Befuddle it is a card action which provides players with a way to banish certain cheap cards in their hand (or alternatively protect those cards from potentially being banned).
#Disney #Lorcana #Preview #cards
Leave a Reply