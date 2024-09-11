The presentation of the new set of is arriving right now Disney Lorrainethe TCG that allows us to fight alongside our favorite Disney heroes. The name of the set is “Azurite Sea” and its arrival on the market is expected starting from November 15th, at selected Disney World, Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris stores, and will then be distributed to the general public starting from November 25th.

The main theme around which the set will revolve is obviously that of pirates: among the characters present we will find the protagonists of Big Hero 6, Chip ‘n Dale: Special Agents and many more. We are given a preview of some of the cards from the set:

The set Disney Lorraine TCG Sea of ​​Azurite will include two starter decks with Ruby/Amber or Sapphire/Emerald combinations (€19.99), Packs with additional cards (€5.99) and a new one Illuminator’s Trove (in English) (€59.99).

The new accessories include two playmats with Elsa – The Fifth Spirit of Frozen and Donald Duck – Buccaneer. The new card sleeves and deck boxes feature Scar – Vengeful Lion from the Disney movie The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh – The Honey Wizard from the Disney films Winnie the Pooh.

The release of the Stitch Collectible Set (€49.99). The set includes a Stitch-themed binder, four packets of Sea of ​​Azurite and an exclusive promotional card “Stitch – Alien Buccaneer” with a stunning water-inspired foil treatment – ​​the first time this type of foil treatment has been used in Disney Lorraine TCG!

More information is available on Lorcana official website.

