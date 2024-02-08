In a bold strategic shift, Disney is betting big on nostalgia and innovation with the announcement of release dates for 'Toy Story 5', 'Moana 2', 'Frozen 3' and more. After facing million-dollar losses in 2023, the entertainment giant seeks to win back the box office and the hearts of its global audience with these long-awaited sequels.

The CEO of the Mickey Mouse company, Bob Iger, had a meeting with the investors of disney. In it he announced the upcoming projects and premieres of the new stories of his main sagas, which were previously a success.

When is 'Moana 2' released and what are its first images?

Moana 2', nominated for an Oscar in 2016, was one of the big announcements made by Disney CEO Bob Iger. The epic animated musical will premiere in November 2024. They have not yet specified an exact date. However, to calm the anxiety of his fans, the first images of the film came to light, and here we present them to you.

The first installment of 'Moana', or 'Vaiana', as it is called in Europe, is about Moana, a young adventurer who embarks on a dangerous journey through Polynesia to fulfill an incomplete mission from her ancestors. On her journey, she meets her hero, a burly demigod named Maui. Together they travel the ocean on a journey full of mysteries and adventures.

When is the release date for 'Toy Story 5' and 'Frozen 3'?

In the case of 'Toy Story 5', Woody, Buzz and company plan to continue their adventures on June 19, 2026and in them they will challenge the limits of the imagination.

For his part, 'Frozen 3' is scheduled for release on November 25, 2026. and Elsa and Anna are expected to face new challenges in an exciting chapter of their lives. The trailer or plot of both animated productions have not yet been revealed.

Woody and his friends will return in a fifth installment of 'Toy Story'. Photo: Disney

What other premieres did Disney announce?

In addition to the aforementioned sequels, Disney has revealed plans for other big titles, such as 'Zootopia 2', scheduled for November 26, 2025 and 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu' for 2026. Likewise, an investment of $1.5 billion was made in Epic Games for new experiences in Fortnite. This highlights his commitment to innovation and quality in entertainment.

How much money did Disney lose in 2023?

Although Disney did not specify an exact figure, international websites assured that the company's losses were around $900 million in 2023, the year they celebrated their centenary. The decrease in customers in its Disney+ streaming application, the fact that Mickey Mouse became public domain and the global box office performance of its productions, which expected to gross much more, had a lot to do with it.

