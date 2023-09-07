Disney is excited to offer its new subscribers an amazing promotion on Disney+ that you don’t want to miss. Starting now, you can enjoy three full months of unlimited access to a wide variety of content from Disney, pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic for only $45 MXN. It’s an amazing opportunity to explore your favorite movies and series!

Please note that after the initial three months, if you wish to continue service, you will be charged a monthly fee of $179 MXN. This price is the one that remained after the increase that had been announced to be implemented. which turned out to be $20 MXN.

The promotion comes at a good time if you were keen to see how it goes Ahsokatake a look at the live-action of The little Mermaid or marathon the mcu with all the movies Marvel available on the platform.

It is important to mention that this three-month offer is exclusive to the platform Disney+ and does not include the combos Star+, Combo+nor is it combinable with other offers Disney+/Star+/LIONSGATE+.

Via: Disney+

