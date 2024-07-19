Just as it happened to Insomniac Games already Rockstar In the past, the company that owns the world’s most famous mouse suffered a cyber attack which not only confirms the vulnerability of computer systems, but opens the door to endless leaks and speculation.

Days ago, the group of hackers called Nullbulge managed to access more than a terabyte of information belonging to Disneythrough a breach via the messaging tool Slackarguing that such an illegal act was carried out as a “rebellion” to protect the rights of artists in the face of the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).

Damage control so far is weak, as while some files have circulated both in newspaper editors and on the Internet, the reality is that they are in the hands of technological criminals. strategic documents and evidence of unannounced projectsas well as photos of company employees from 2019 to date.

Regarding video games, there are traces of multiple collaborations with Fortnite and the sequel of Aliens: Fireteam Eliteas well as content related to the franchise Star WarsSo far, the affected company has not issued any official statements on the matter and has only confirmed that it is investigating what happened.

It should be noted that the actions undertaken by Nullbulge They are not new, since they have promoted similar maneuvers against other organizations that have shown their support for the AI and of the firms that have communicated their support for the cryptocurrencies.

Thinking that technological security is Disney was raped, it may seem implausible, but the reality is that any corporation can go through a situation like this, just as it happened to Sony more than a decade ago, where the PlayStation Network It was out of service for several weeks and caused severe damage to the community. gamer.