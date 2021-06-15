The story of the series is set before that of the live-action movie Beauty and the Beast (2017), which was based on the 1991 animated classic of the same name. Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who appeared in the live-action version as Gaston and LeFou (Louie respectively), return in their roles for the series. Actress Briana Middleton, known for the film The Tender Bar, has been added to the cast and will play the role of Louie’s stepsister Tilly.