According to the same sources, the CEO of Disney did not want to commit to buying it. However, many within the company want to do it. In fact, the same sources assure that there were already conversations with EA last year. But they did not give details about what was discussed or how it ended.

Curiously, information has also been circulating that EA itself is looking for potential buyers. In recent years he would have had conversations with Amazon, Apple and Universal. The latter would have already totally refused, but the rest could continue in the race.

The union between EA and Disney also already has a precedent. After all, the developer had the exclusive rights to make video games of Star Wars. Perhaps that is why the mouse house would be interested in buying it and bringing more of its beloved IPs to the world of video games.

Had Disney already tried its luck in the world of video games?

Throughout Disney’s existence they have had many video games based on their movies and characters. But from 1988 until 2016 they served as publishers of several titles. Among them a good number of cooperations with Capcom during the NES and SNES era. As well as with Sony for various games like Atlantis, Lilo and Stitch either The treasure Planet on PS1 and PS2.

Unfortunately, they had a time full of unsuccessful titles, which led them to close their video game studio. Perhaps seeing the success that the medium has today, they are already planning their return with EA. Do you think it would be a good idea?

