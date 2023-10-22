Goofy It is one of Disney’s greatest mysteries, since it has generated much debate among fans, who wonder what animal it represents. Some say she is a cow, since she fell in love with Clarabelle; others, that he is a dog, but this creates a new dilemma because Pluto He is and he doesn’t talk or walk on two legs.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you what animal Goofy is, a character that arrived at Disney World in 1932, and what his true identity is, which was revealed by Walt Disney World Resort in 2019.

What animal is Goofy if Pluto is a dog?

It is not a cow, but a dog. Yes, tough you do not believe it, Goofy is the same species as Plutowhich was confirmed by the ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter) of Walt Disney World Guest Service in September 2019. This was revealed after various users asked on the social network about the animal that one of the best friends of Mickey Mouse.

Post confirming that Goofy is a dog, just like Pluto. Photo: capture by 'X'/@WDWGuestService

The publication of one of the official accounts of disney expresses the following, translated into Spanish: “We are happy to resolve this debate! Goofy is definitely a dog!”

Why doesn’t Pluto talk and Goofy does?

Although it was revealed that they are the same species, it is still not known why Goofy yes he can speak and Pluto No. However, among the theories that explain this great difference between the most popular animated dogs in the world, it is said that, since their inception, Mickey Mouse’s mascot has always seen himself that way and none of the other characters have perceived him with human characteristics.Same as them.

However, the yellow dog of disney He has been able to communicate very well through his gestures, since he is one of the characters who best shows what he thinks with a wide variety of facial expressions.