As reported by VentureBeat, it appears that Disney is carrying out one internal reorganization with some changes in particular at the top of the gaming division that seem to point in the direction of greater investments in this sector by the company.

In particular, Disney promoted the head of the Games division, Sean Shoptawin the role of executive vice president, which seems to indicate a greater involvement of the character in the general performance of the company, demonstrating the importance of the section for which he is responsible.

Ray Greskoformer chief development officer of Blizzard Entertainment, has also joined Disney Games as senior vice president of products and development, also working closely with Epic Games to build new gaming experiences.

Gresko is an industry veteran who comes with 30 years of experience in key production and development roles at Blizzard, including leading the development of Overwatch and Diablo 3.