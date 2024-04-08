As reported by VentureBeat, it appears that Disney is carrying out one internal reorganization with some changes in particular at the top of the gaming division that seem to point in the direction of greater investments in this sector by the company.
In particular, Disney promoted the head of the Games division, Sean Shoptawin the role of executive vice president, which seems to indicate a greater involvement of the character in the general performance of the company, demonstrating the importance of the section for which he is responsible.
Ray Greskoformer chief development officer of Blizzard Entertainment, has also joined Disney Games as senior vice president of products and development, also working closely with Epic Games to build new gaming experiences.
Gresko is an industry veteran who comes with 30 years of experience in key production and development roles at Blizzard, including leading the development of Overwatch and Diablo 3.
A future full of expectations
Bjorn Tornqvist is another new acquisition of Disney Games as vice president, another veteran with around 20 years of career within Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, always in key roles on the technical front, and who will be employed in similar positions.
Another new element is Jay Ong, coming from the Marvel Games team, who will lead the global games licensing division for all franchises, having worked at Marvel, Blizzard, EA Sports and more. All these elements will respond to Shoptaw, in what seems like a new organization capable of focusing on high-profile videogame productions from Disney.
