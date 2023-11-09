After three consecutive quarters that witnessed a decline in the number of subscribers, Disney Plus reassured investors with these gains that exceeded expectations.

The platform now includes 112.6 million subscribers, without counting the Indian version of the service (which is mainly responsible for the decline), according to the quarterly results statement issued by the group in California on Wednesday.

The group’s three streaming platforms (Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu) also significantly reduced their operating losses over one year, to $420 million for the period from July to September, instead of $1.47 million. One billion dollars in the summer of 2022.

The company’s president, Bob Iger, confirmed during a conference with analysts on Wednesday that “transforming streaming services into a profitable growth engine” is a priority for him.

Last year, the company confirmed that Disney Plus would achieve profitability in 2024.

The company’s president praised the “efforts” made by Disney in terms of restructuring and efficiency. “We are on track to achieve cost reductions of about $7.5 billion, which is $2 billion more than expected,” he said.

Disney has already cut 8,000 jobs.

The historic strike in Hollywood, which paralyzed production for months, also led to savings.

On the content side, Bob Iger promised “balanced programming that combines sequels to well-known works with high-quality new original series and films, starting with Wish,” an animated feature that hits theaters in November.

Lack of quality

“With the start of the pandemic, we were going to increase our production significantly,” Iger said. “I have always considered that quantity can negatively affect quality, and I think that is exactly what happened.”

He added: “We are all reducing costs, including me, to reduce production and focus more on quality.”

Disney is also counting on diversifying its sources of income, as it has attracted about 5.2 million subscribers to the formula that includes advertisements since its launch about a year ago, and on a stricter policy regarding sharing passwords among users.

This method has proven successful at Netflix, but it will not bear fruit “before 2025” at Disney, according to estimates by the company’s president.

Disney is also counting on a new offer that combines “Disney Plus” with content from the “Hulu” platform in the United States to improve its margins in the field of streaming broadcasting. This will “reduce customer acquisition costs and reduce the number of unsubscribes,” Iger stressed.

Disney, the largest shareholder in the Hulu platform, which includes more adult-oriented content, announced last week the purchase of the stake it lacked (a third of the company for $8.6 billion) from NBC Universal, a subsidiary of the Comcast group.

However, Insider Intelligence analyst Paul Verna expects “potential tensions with Comcast” over the price that was negotiated five years ago.