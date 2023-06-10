Disney is creating a robot-Groot for Disneyland. The company shared a videowhich you can see below, which shows the first tests performed with the character, in a show where you dance.

Through the video it is explained that “Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development is developing a small-scale, free-moving robotic actor who can take on the roles of our similarly sized Disney characters. Its tightly integrated design offers over 50 degrees of freedom in a compact platform that can walk, gesture and excite with style. Using custom authoring tools that combine full-body motion planning and traditional character animation, artists can quickly bring robotic characters to life with expressive movements and interactive behaviors. There are no immediate plans for use in Disney theme parks; however, a Groot-shaped prototype is used to test unique traits, gaits, and abilities.”

“We’re a storytelling company and we want to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way possible.” Joel Peavy, Executive R&D Imaginer, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development revealed in the video dedicated to Groot. “To us, that means a walking robotic actor… able to move, gesture and excite with style.”

“Ideally, we want guests to get excited, but this is the first time I’ve seen guests visibly excited – both adults and children,” she added. Michael SernaExecutive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment.

Groot is a character from Guardians of the Galaxy: in this regard, here is the review of the last ballad by James Gunn.