‘Frozen’ It is one of the most important Disney franchises in recent years and today it was in everyone’s eyes after the revelations made by the CEO of Mickey’s company, Bob Iger. While it is true, many thought it was fake, it ended up being confirmed that this is already in development, but by the way, has ‘Frozen 3’ already come out? The answer is no. That’s why Elsa’s story still has a while to go.

This 2023 marks a decade since the first installment called ‘Frozen frozen adventure’, a film that captivated different generations with its love plot. Likewise, the success not only stopped there because with the second part it made it clear that it is one of the most valuable productions of Disney.

What is known about ‘Frozen 4’?

While it is true, everyone was awaiting the premiere of ‘Frozen 3’ after its confirmation in February 2023, but still kept secret, the Disney CEO He expressed that it is already in development, but that at the same time it is coming ‘Frozen 4’. Bob Iger was in charge of revealing such news through the Good Morning America program, which has shocked more than one Elsa fan.

The representative of the American firm commented that the director of the previous films, Jenn Lee, is already working on the two new stories. The CEO’s words in the program were as follows. “We are working on Frozen 3, and maybe ‘Frozen 4‘ also”. With this news, it became more than clear that the reign of Elsa and Anna will last much longer and are expected to be as successful at the box office as their predecessors. In addition, it is expected that he can leave his mark with a new song like ‘Let it go’ did at the time.

