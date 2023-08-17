The parks of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (USA) will celebrate the Month of the Hispanic heritage with performances by the Colombian duo Monsieur Perinethe international band bacilli and the stars of the meringue Raul Acosta and Solid goldin addition to having characters from the famous animated film “Charm“.

According to a statement released this Wednesday, between September 15 and October 15, Walt Disney World Resort will offer different “experiences“to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month.

Visitors will be able to discover new characters, see musical performances and enjoy diverse gastronomic dishes throughout the entire amusement complex of 103 square kilometers (39 square miles).

Mirabel and her uncle Bruno, from “Encanto”, the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, are the new characters arriving at the theme park Magic Kingdom.

Over there, Bruno will join other characters as the princess helen of avalor; the animation character jose cariocaand Miguelof “Coconut“, while Mirabelle will welcome visitors to “his little house”. Plus, fans will be able to say hello to Mirabel year-round at the theme park.

On the other hand, Disney advanced, the event EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival hosts within Hispanic Heritage Month three presentations by Latin American artists who will make “their festival debut“.

It’s about the Colombian duo Monsieur Perinewho will go on stage at the American Gardens Theater September 15th; the stars of the merengue of the Dominican Republic Raul Acosta and Solid gold (September 16 and 17), and the international band Bacilos (with performances on September 18).

bacilli is an American Latin pop band formed in Miami in 1997 with Latin American musicians. They were later joined by the Venezuelan band The Invisible Friends (from September 22 to 24).

Also, visitors will be able to find flavors from cuisines “of a wide range”, from countries like Mexico, Brazil and Spain in space. EPCOT International Food & Wine International Festivalwhich will take place until November 18.

“A party is never complete without tasty treats and sensational sips,” the statement states.

“Walt Disney World honors the latin american cultures year-round with numerous immersive interactions and dining experiences,” he added.

