In accordance with Business Insiderafter a strong negotiation that took months and that almost caused a strike by the amusement park workersDisney finally reached an agreement in which The minimum wage for local workers will be increasedwhich was from US$19.90 and will be adjusted to US$24 per hour in 2024 and US$26 in 2026according to the unions.

It was also announced that Disney employeesover a certain period of time, will receive a salary increase of 50 cents for 10 years of service and US$2 for 20 yearsreported The San Diego Union Tribune.

This achievement was largely obtained thanks to a campaign by a coalition of four Disney unions Representing 14,000 workers, including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants, the union said. Telemundo.

This agreement prevented the California park from ceasing operations. Photo:disneyland.disney.go.com Share

Regarding this, Jessica Good, spokesperson for the resort, expressed in a press release: “We are pleased that our workers have approved the new agreements.“which, together with everything we offer as part of our work experience, demonstrate how much we value them and our deep commitment to their overall well-being.”

Before the Due to employee demands and the park’s lack of acceptance, a strike was planned.an event that would have been the first in the park in 40 years. Fortunately, they managed to reach an agreement before this happened.

In addition to the salary increase, also More flexible sick leave and attendance policies were demanded; and it was requested that staff members who dress up also be granted a salary increase for seniority, he explained. Business Insider.