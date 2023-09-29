Starting November 1st, Disney Plus will begin to restrict password sharing. In Canada. The company announced the change in an email sent to Canadian subscribers. disney hasn’t provided many details about how it plans to enforce this policy, its email simply states that “we are implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your home.” The announcement seems more like a firm warning than anything else. “You cannot share your subscription outside your home,” the company’s updated Help Center says.

A new section on “account sharing” in the Canadian subscriber agreement also notes that the company may “analyze your account usage” and that failure to comply with the agreement could result in account limitations or termination.

The announcement comes more than a month after disney, where CEO Bob Iger said the company was “actively exploring” ways to address shared accounts. Iger mentioned that a “significant number” of people currently share passwords on security services. disney and added that disney has the “technical ability” to monitor logins.

Disney Plus It’s just the latest streaming service to try to address password sharing. Netflix has been testing such restrictions for more than a year in several countries and began cracking down in the US in May 2023. The accounts Netflix are restricted based on the user’s IP address; Subscribers, depending on the plan they choose, have the option to add additional members to their accounts for an additional fee. The company said in its second-quarter earnings call that its policy has brought more subscribers to the service. But hey, if it’s any consolation: Canadian users now have access to the cheapest tier with ads. This next stage in the wars of streaming It’s going to get expensive.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Well guys, it was a pleasure. As happened with Netflix, the implementation of these measures in another country only begins a countdown for this to reach Mexico. Enjoy the end of Ahsoka and wait to see if disney allows adding users with an extra fee like you did Netflix.