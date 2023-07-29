Disney Illusion Island has received votes a lot of contrasting by the international press, which welcomed the curious Disney metroidvania for Nintendo Switch with ratings ranging from 9.5 to 4, with a whole series of intermediate positions.

But Why Tho? – 9.5

CGMagazine – 9.5

Gaming Trend – 9.5

NintendoWorldReport – 9

Noisy Pixels – 9

GAMINGbible – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

Game Informer – 8.5

DualShockers – 8.5

COGconnected – 8.4

Level Up – 8

Game Rants – 8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

Worth playing – 8

Screen Rants – 8

GamesHub – 8

God is a Geek – 8

Shacknews – 8

Comicbook.com – 8

Vooks – 8

Well Played – 8

Digitally Downloaded – 7

Attack of the Fanboy – 7

Videos Chums – 7

Siliconera – 7

Destructoids – 7

Metro GameCentral – 7

PC Games – 7

digital trends – 7

TheGamer – 7

GamesRadar+ – 7

GameSpot – 7

IGN-7

PCMag – 7

Player 2 – 6.7

Eurogamer – 6

VGC-6

Checkpoint Gaming – 5

Guardian – 4

As you can see, the game really got a large number of very high markswith some sites calling it the best Disney tie-in ever as well as an exciting experience for the whole family and a perfect introduction to the Metroidvania sub-genre.

Scrolling through the evaluations, however, the perception changes, and so first some 8s arrive and then various judgments in the range of 7 (including the one expressed in our review of Disney Illusion Island), until below sufficiency.