Disney Illusion Island has received votes a lot of contrasting by the international press, which welcomed the curious Disney metroidvania for Nintendo Switch with ratings ranging from 9.5 to 4, with a whole series of intermediate positions.
- But Why Tho? – 9.5
- CGMagazine – 9.5
- Gaming Trend – 9.5
- NintendoWorldReport – 9
- Noisy Pixels – 9
- GAMINGbible – 9
- Nintendo Life – 9
- Game Informer – 8.5
- DualShockers – 8.5
- COGconnected – 8.4
- Level Up – 8
- Game Rants – 8
- Hardcore Gamer – 8
- Worth playing – 8
- Screen Rants – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- God is a Geek – 8
- Shacknews – 8
- Comicbook.com – 8
- Vooks – 8
- Well Played – 8
- Digitally Downloaded – 7
- Attack of the Fanboy – 7
- Videos Chums – 7
- Siliconera – 7
- Destructoids – 7
- Metro GameCentral – 7
- PC Games – 7
- digital trends – 7
- TheGamer – 7
- GamesRadar+ – 7
- GameSpot – 7
- IGN-7
- PCMag – 7
- Player 2 – 6.7
- Eurogamer – 6
- VGC-6
- Checkpoint Gaming – 5
- Guardian – 4
As you can see, the game really got a large number of very high markswith some sites calling it the best Disney tie-in ever as well as an exciting experience for the whole family and a perfect introduction to the Metroidvania sub-genre.
Scrolling through the evaluations, however, the perception changes, and so first some 8s arrive and then various judgments in the range of 7 (including the one expressed in our review of Disney Illusion Island), until below sufficiency.
What is the truth?
As is always the case with games that divide critics, the truth lies in the middle: perhaps Disney Illusion Island seemed to someone an absolute masterpiece, while others even despised it, which suggests the presence of positive but also negative aspects within this production.
In our aforementioned review, for example, we talked about how the game boasts competent level design, lots of collectibles and a cast of very nice characters, but at the same time slow movements, a low degree of challenge and controls that are not always reactive.
