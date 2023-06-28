Nintendo released the story trailer Of Disney Illusion Islandplatformer with protagonists baby mouse, Minnie, Donald and Goofy. The video explains why the four will have to face the many dangers of the game, alone or in cooperation. Let’s see it.

Basically the four will have to recover three books that reveal the secrets of the island of Monoth, so as to be able to save the world. Players will be able to choose theirs favourite character and use their special abilities in a platformer that promises to be particularly addictive. There will also be puzzles to solve and bosses to fight, in addition to the many common enemies.

“Run, swim, jump and swing through a beautiful island shrouded in mystery and discover rich biomes, fascinating characters and hidden secrets,” tells us the official description, which goes on to state that graphically the game is worthy of a real cartoon animated Mickey Mouse.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Disney Illusion Island will be released on July 28, 2023, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The game will weigh about 8 GB and will be completely translated into Italian.