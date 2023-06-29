Exactly one month after the release of disney illusion island! To celebrate the final stretch, Disney has shared a new gameplay trailer that focuses on the story. Join to Mickey and friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth in search of three magical books and to save its furry little inhabitants, the Hokuns.

In this new cooperative 2D platforming adventure for one to four players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, donald duck and goofy through a beautifully handcrafted world.

Featuring fully voiced animated scenes and an original orchestrated soundtrack, disney illusion island will come exclusively to nintendoswitch the 28th of July.

Via: Nintendo of America