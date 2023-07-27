Disney Illusion Island is a two-dimensional platform-type video game available for Nintendo Switch as of July 28, 2023. Powered by Dlala Studios and published by disney gamesthe title leaves players and players grappling with a colorful and dynamic adventure, in the role of the main characters of the Disney culture.

Who do you want to be?

Disney Illusion Island opens with the scharacter selection screen and game to play. Indeed, it is possible in the game play several games simultaneously, and select a different character each time you log in. Thanks to dynamicity of the titleyou can choose whether to play as one of Disney’s main trademark characters: baby mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck or Foo. Switching characters does not provide actual gameplay changes, but some design and aesthetic changes.

At the start of each game, you can also select the number of hearts which represents the difficulty of the adventure, from one to three. One heart corresponds to a complex game, two hearts correspond to a medium difficulty game and three hearts to a simple game. Whenever the character bumps into one of the enemies lose a heartAnd must start over since the last savepoint (represented as a mailbox). In the game map there are many save points, to facilitate the path of the players and avoid repeating excessively long parts of the map, which could become boring.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy are characterized according to their own classic lines of behavior. baby mouse he is the undisputed leader of the group, is always at the front of the line and is eager to show his heroism in the missions assigned to him. Minnie she is genuine and courageous, she does not give up in the face of difficulties and always seeks a solution when faced with problems. Donald Duck he has a heated temperament and is not inclined to calm, he gets angry easily, but in the end he accepts the situation with resignation. Foo he is innocent, often confusing and eager to go on an adventure with his friends. These differences, as previously mentioned, result in purely stylistic differences, which in no case modify the game. Players will just have to choose their favorites and enjoy the game.

A leap here, a fall there

The story of Disney Illusion Island begins with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Pluto finding themselves in the same place, at Monothunexpectedly. All have received a map with the place and time of the meeting, but no one knows who sent it. It is soon said: TokuThe chief of the Hokun, has a very important mission for them. The protagonists must prepare to leave on an adventure of exploration And discoverythrough three different areas of the game mapeach of which hides a piece of the mission.

The areas are recognized by i different biomes that characterize them, and in each the characters will have specific functions to explore the labyrinthine place. It starts from Pavoniawest of Monoth, a biome from the mold botanist where jumps are king. Jumping, jumping higher, climbing walls will be some of the functions that will allow you to reach all points on the map, find the doors to open, the keys with which to open them and reach the hot spot of the first part of the main mission.

The second biome is Gizmopolis, the northernmost place in Monoth, dominated by amazing modern engineering mechanisms. The third biome is, however, Astronomer, in the area east of the Monoth map, dominated by astrological wonders and vast oceans. Getting lost is difficult, thanks to the map that players are given at the start of the adventure. It is practical and intuitive, full of markers indicating points of interest, places to go and save points, represented as green mailboxes. By unlocking new skills, players can go back to old areas to get to places which they had not been able to visit before, when the proper tools were lacking. For example, jumping is the first function you learn. However, some areas are located too high, and you need to unlock double jump or climbing to reach them. In this way, the map becomes a dynamic tool that guides the players’ games, allowing for a 360-degree exploration of all areas of the labyrinth.

During the adventure it is possible to meet different characters who they will help the protagonists to move forward. They can, for example, provide them with ideal tools to lengthen their jumping power, or give them a new piece of Monoth’s map. These helpers are invaluable and indispensable, and will appear strategically when needed.

His Majesty, the multiplayer mode

Since there are four characters, it is possible join the game in four different playersby selecting the number on the home screen before each game. The multiplayer mode allows you to activate some practices options That they are not present when playing single player. For example, two or more players can help each other overcome some obstacles, climb, push further, or support each other underwater (in the Astrono biome). Hugging also earns a heart of life. Playing in multiplayer mode does not cause any slowdowns to the game, and the dominant room is that of Player One, i.e. the first to start the game.

Support between players is only useful in anticipation of an easier and deeper exploration. The enemies encountered on the game map, in fact, are not to be fought but to be avoided, go around and pass without being hit. Fighting in parties is not among the options of Disney Illusion Island, but it is not missed: the type of game is, in fact, designed to advance and not to duel.

Interesting goodies

Disney Illusion Island catapult the players in a colorful, clear world with well-defined contours. The graphic style is neat and cheerful, and reflects the characteristics of Disney products, where good feelings and happy endings dominate. A particularly appreciated gem is the localization of the game: the dubbing is perfectly managed and of very high quality, with the possibility of inserting subtitles or deactivating the dialogue option. Also, the subtitles themselves can be customized to your taste, from speed to text color, size to opacity.

Having been developed for the Nintendo Switch, Dlala Studios has put all its effort into making it Disney Illusion Island within reach of the platform that hosts it. The game does not lag, it also lends itself beautifully to portable mode, and it is optimally adapted to the screen and keys.