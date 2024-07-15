A series of online reports claim that Disney suffered a security breach, leading to the leak of 1.1TB of sensitive data.

According to the Nullbulge group, which gained access to Slack’s internal system, the hacked content includes details of unpublished projects, concept art, passwords and even personal data. This is extremely important and key content.

However, there is no confirmation that Nullbulge actually obtained what we mentioned above. The only evidence shared by its members is a screenshot showing several files.

Disney has so far neither confirmed nor denied the report. If this information is true, it would be one of the biggest hacks in recent years. It is something that has happened recurrently to several companies.

In addition to Disney, another highly publicized security breach was suffered by Rockstar Games, which happened through Slack. At least 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI They reached the public, although they were from a preliminary version of this video game.

Another company in the same field that suffered from something similar was Insomniac Games. But in their case the leak was of more than a million files. Luckily it did not affect their production process.

If Nullbulge did indeed obtain confidential information from Disney then the results will start to appear. That is in the form of the content mentioned above. But it will not be through the group’s website, which is now offline.

It is not known whether this was due to legal action by this company or someone else. This case will likely develop in the coming days and it is worth keeping an eye on it.

With details from Insider Gaming.