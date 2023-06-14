Disney and Pixar have not announced the release of an animated film about the Venezuelan military Simón Bolívar, Contrary to what is claimed by publications shared thousands of times on social networks since May 29, 2023, which spread alleged posters of the film.

In reality, the images were digitally created by graphic designer Javier Martínez and are not linked to any project from those animation studios, as he himself confirmed to AFP.

“Simon Bolivar: El Libertador:” It is an animated musical adventure film that tells the story of the young and charismatic Simón Bolívar, who dreams of freeing his people from Spanish oppression” and “Bolívar arrived at Disney”, point to entries on Facebook (1, 2) and Twitter.

The publications are accompanied by images that simulate the posters of the supposed movie “Bolivar, The Liberator”. The logos of Disney and Pixar appear on them, as well as the caricatured characters of Simón Bolívar, his wife María Teresa, his horse Palomo and the Venezuelan politician Francisco de Miranda, among others.

Simón Bolívar, who was known as “El Libertador”, was a Venezuelan soldier who led the independence of several Latin American countries from Spain in the 19th century.

Poster created with Midjourney

A reverse search of the image on Google returned several media articles (1) indicating that the cover was created by artificial intelligence and is the work of designer Javier Martinez, who shared it for the first time on his Instagram account on the 27th of May 2023.

In the publication, Martínez explains that “with the help of Artificial Intelligence” he had made a “Simón Bolívar concept transformed into a Disney and Pixar film.” According to his profile on his social networks, he is a digital creator and an expert in graphic design.

Contacted by AFP, Martínez confirmed on June 8, 2023 that he created the design with the artificial intelligence application Midjourney. He also explained that “there is nothing official with Disney or any animation studio, it is merely a proposal.”

“The idea arose from my creativity and passion for design and my country,” added the digital designer, originally from Venezuela, who recalled that there is already a series on Bolívar on an entertainment platform. “Why not at Disney?” he wondered.

Disney has not announced a movie about Bolivar

The animation studio has not announced a film about Simón Bolívar. The latest press release from The Walt Disney Company is from May 16, 2023, about their participation in a technology and media conference. Neither previous communications speak of the alleged film.

Bolívar does not appear in the catalog of animated films from Disney nor was it featured in upcoming 2023 releases or upcoming Pixar projects.

The AFP contacted the press office of The Walt Disney Company, but received no response until the publication of this article.

