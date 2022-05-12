Meanwhile Netflix loses subscribers, one of its direct rivals gets it. Let’s talk about Disney +which he earned another 8 million subscribers in the last fiscal quarter. In total, the company now has around 140 million subscribers to the video streaming service.

More specifically, Disney + has earned 7.9 million subscribers in the past three months. The exact total is now 137.7 million. To give you a point of comparisonin February there were 129.8 million members, while in April 2021 they were 103.6 million.

These numbers are calculated by counting all Disney + members in all markets, inclusive Hotstar, a specifically Indian version of the video streaming service. Specifically, Disney + has 87.6 million subscribers, while Hotstar is worth 50.1 million. The latter is the fastest growing division, with + 42% yoy, compared to + 28% yoy for Disney +.

Hawkeye, Disney +

While not directly related, we remember that Disney also owns ESPN + and Hulu, other video streaming services that have respectively 22.3 million and 45.6 million subscribers. In total, the company has 205.6 million subscribers to its services, up from 196.4 million in February.

Disney + continues to grow and to offer more and more TV series, especially as regards its flagship products, namely Marvel and Star Wars. In fact, we will soon see Obi-Wan Kenobi and, moreover, the production of Star Wars Ahsoka has begun.