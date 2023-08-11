Disney+ it was immediately an interesting service, undoubtedly strong in a family-friendly price and with a strong component linked precisely to the family. The products of the Mickey Mouse streaming service have been improving over the years, adding more and more material and producing all-round exclusive content, such as series MARVEL and the original movies like Lilly and the Tramp or Togo.

Apparently, however, to date, the Company CEO Bob Iger is intending to give a boost to the password sharing feature already experimented by Netflix during this year. The CEO stated the following:

We are actively exploring ways to approach account sharing and the best options for paying members to share their accounts with friends and family. Throughout the year, we’ll begin updating our subscription agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. Also, in 2024, we will adopt tactics to promote monetization

The news comes after the recent price increase with relative plan containing advertising, also in Netflix style we can say. The offer of the tariff plan at its maximum expression will go from €89.99 per year to €119.99 allowing streaming on four devices at the same time.