Gargoyles Remastered has been officially confirmed for switches. Besides, Limited Run Games has revealed that it has plans for a physical release. If you haven’t heard of this before, we don’t blame you. It was casually announced during the presentation of Disney & Marvel Games which took place almost a year ago, but almost nothing was shared at the time.

The only clue shared so far is that Empty Clip Studios will be in charge of development. Unfortunately, we don’t have any kind of breakthrough. gargoyles was first released in SEGA Genesis in 1995. It is an adaptation of the animated series of Disney which had three seasons.

As soon as there are more details about this remastering we will inform you here at Atomix. But as long as you get an idea of ​​what you can expect from this new version by seeing a bit of the original game for Genesis.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: I have a cousin who loved this show on TV and would play any gargoyle video game afterwards, including Gargoyle Quest from Capcom. As to gargoyles from Disney, any game of theirs had amazing animation.