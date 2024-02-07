Platform should be available in the 4th quarter in the USA; service name and price are being defined

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery announced on Tuesday (7.Feb.2024) that will create a streaming service for sports content. The launch of the new platform, still without a defined name and price, should take place in the 4th quarter in the USA. There is no information whether it will be offered in Brazil.

“The platform will add content to offer fans an extensive and dynamic line of sports attractions, aiming to provide a new and differentiated experience to serve sports fans, especially those who do not subscribe to the traditional pay TV package”, the companies said in a statement. Here's the complete (PDF – 78 kB, in English).

The service will offer access to several sports channels, such as ESPN It is ABCfrom Disney, and TNT It is TBS, from Warner. It will also broadcast several sporting events, such as NFL (National Football League, the main American football league on the planet) and NBA (National Basketball Association, North American basketball league) games, in addition to the World Cup and Formula 1.

According to the magazine Varietythe service will have a monthly subscription package that should cost US$20 to US$30 (approximately R$99 to R$149, at the current price).

The 3 companies will own the business, with each having 1/3 of the joint venture that will be developed to create the streaming platform. The new company will also have an independent brand and management team.