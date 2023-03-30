In the last period Disney he has attracted powerful spotlights on himself due to the numerous cuts in personnel within the multinational. However, among the victims of the recent layoffs it seems that this time a not indifferent big shot has fallen given that on the Disney blacklist this time we also read the name of Isaac (Ike) Perlmutterhistorical CEO of Marvel Entertainment.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, spoke about the approximately 7,000 layoffs that took place in the company, defining them as necessary for the multinational to recover the 5.5 million dollars it currently needs. Bob Iger also thought it appropriate to point out how it is always difficult for them to face staff cuts because they are aware of the passion that all Disney employees have for a brand that has been the protagonist of every child’s life since the 1930s.

Now that Isaac Perlmutter no longer occupies one of Marvel Entertainment’s great thrones, it seems that his role will be covered by an already rather well-known face in the company; Kevin Feigeformerly CCO of Marvel Studiosis also ready to fill the role of CEO of the company. Dan Buckley however, it will continue to deal with all the theme parks owned by the American multinational.