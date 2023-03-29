According to the New York Times, Isaac “Ike” Perlmutterwhich was President and CEO from the Marvel Entertainmenta separate entity from Marvel Studios, was licensed by Disney. Marvel Entertainment, which focuses primarily on consumer products, will apparently be subsumed into other parts of the company.

Perlmutter’s management of Marvel Entertainment has often been controversial, as the executive recently tried and failed to shake up Disney’s board of directors. Perlmutter took over Marvel Entertainment in the late 1990s and was the primary architect of the $4 billion sale to Disney in 2009.

Perlmutter was also known for his clashes with Kevin Feige of Marvel Studiosto the point where Disney CEO Bob Iger recently commented that he had to step in to stop him from firing Feige in 2015. That same year, Perlmutter lost all creative control over Marvel’s film division.

A happy Kevin Feige

“In 2015 he was intent on fire Kevin Feigewho ran Marvel Studios… I thought it was a mistake and stepped in to prevent that from happening,” Iger said in an interview with CNBC.

Feige has previously spoken about Perlmutter and the fact that he opposed efforts to increase diversity in the MCU. Iger wrote in his book “The Ride of a Lifetime” that Perlmutter kept throwing a spoke in the works of films like Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

Marvel is also very active in videogames. For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should arrive this year.