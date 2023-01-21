Disney+ is preparing for new arrivals also for the month of February 2023with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to certainly represent the major introduction of a month which will however also see other additions in terms of movies and TV series for subscribers.

The most important addition is therefore Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be available in the catalog starting February 1, 2023, as was previously announced. The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sees Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from encroaching world powers after the death of King T’Challa.

On the TV series front, we note the arrival of the following titles:

The Proud Family: Stronger and Prouder: Season 2 – February 1

The Great North: Season 3 – February 1

Broken Fleishman: Season 1 – February 22nd

For the rest, we note the special J-Hope in the Box, focused on the homonymous member of the BTS band and scheduled for February 17, while a series of contents inspired by Valentine’s Day are also arriving, in this case the following films and TV series: