Disney CEO Bob Iger attends the conference in Sun Valley, Idaho this Wednesday. KEVIN DIETSCH (Getty Images via AFP)

When it was said at the end of last year that Bob Iger was coming home, it was not an exaggeration. Disney has given signs this Wednesday that extend the welcome to one of its most popular executives. The company has announced through a statement that it has extended his contract as CEO until 2026. The entertainment giant thus modifies the plans it had for Iger, who returned at the end of last year to take over the helm after the dismissal of Bob Chapek. Then it was reported that the return of Iger, 72, would only be for two years and while he was preparing a successor. The decision adopted this July points, however, to continuity.

Under the new agreement, Iger will be CEO until the end of December 2026. The news has been well received by the market. Shares of the company rose slightly to settle at $90.15 per share. The price, however, is almost 50% below the price it was two years ago. The news caught Iger in Idaho, where he is attending the Sun Valley conference, a major annual gathering of heads of media and entertainment companies. “There is still more to do before completing this transformation. I am committed to seeing it through,” Iger assured employees in an email sent after the announcement.

In this way, his second period at the head of the company is extended. The first lasted 15 years until the executive announced in February 2020 that he was retiring and passing the baton to Chapek, who was in charge of parks and products. Iger’s early management gave financial strength to the happiest place on earth, as Mickey Mouse territory likes to promote itself. The CEO turned Disney into a global brand in just over a decade, thanks to the purchase of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox.

The second management at the helm of the giant has been very different. Iger returned to the Burbank offices in November 2022 after the failure of Chapek, an executive who failed to convince members of the board of directors or the company’s thousands of fans. It was a complex moment. He had to lead the company in times of crisis and after a pandemic that accelerated transformations in the industry. His video-on-demand platform, Disney+, had lost more than $10 billion since its launch in 2019. His leadership was called into question by an activist investor, who demanded an emergency plan to cut costs. As a result of the outrage led by Nelson Peltz, Iger announced in February that they would cut 7,000 jobs across the entire structure. It was a strategy that aimed to reduce operating expenses by 5.5 billion dollars.

In his message to the employees, Iger made reference to these moments of austerity that are being experienced in the industry, which is also affected by the writers’ strike. “Our progress will not be linear as we continue to navigate a difficult economic environment and seismic changes in our industry. It is a moment that requires a firm and strategic vision that has a clear path”, added the executive.

In early June, Disney wrapped up its third and final round of layoffs, affecting studios, entertainment and product divisions, as well as parks. As part of this plan to reduce resources, ESPN, the sports channel, reported the dismissal of 20 personalities that were on the scene. These included Jeff van Gundy, the NBA coach turned basketball analyst, former NBA player Jalen Rose and host Max Kellerman, among several others. In other rounds, the company had cut 300 jobs in Beijing. All of these were staff servicing the streaming services included in Disney+.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter