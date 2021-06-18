The VP of Disney & Pixar Games, Luigi Priore spoke in an interview about his idea of ​​”licensed games” or IP-based games born on other media, such as movies or TV series: “Our fans want new stories about the characters and on worlds. They want to play in those worlds. And this is what we will offer. ”

Earlier this year we learned that the Lucasfilm Games brand would be back, bringing with it an open-world Star Wars game, a brand new Indiana Jones adventure, and the promise of a return to the Lucasfilm (and LucasArts) back catalog. ).

“I think the medium requested it, frankly,” he replies. “The gaming medium has required stories that are unique to this medium, and not reinterpretations of things that might exist elsewhere. And so certainly for us, from a managerial point of view, we have been very, very focused on doing just that, which is to give the chance for the best game developers and publishers in the world to tell unique stories with our IPs.

I think we owe it to our consumers. And certainly from Disney’s point of view, we feel that this will give us a very high quality product. “

