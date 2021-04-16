Walt Disney Television entertainment director Dana Walden has said that many projects have been rejected by the company as they have not been inclusive enough with minority groups.

The executive pointed out that several of these scripts had a good, interesting and captivating story in their plot, but that was not enough.

“ I’ll tell you, for the first time, we’ve gotten some incredibly well-written scripts that haven’t met our standards in terms of inclusivity and we reject them. s, ”Walden said during a panel discussion, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The ABC network, part of Disney Television, introduced a new clause last year that stated that content had to be “as inclusive as possible.” It was stated that 50% or more of the characters that appeared recurrently in the story had to come from some minority group.

Walden gave an example of a script they received where the main characters were from a white family and the theme of diversity was evident in the neighbors. The executive was emphatic in pointing out that this “no longer airs”, because “it is not a reflection of our audience.”

In addition, he revealed that there is a new proposal for a BIPOC (Afro-descendant and indigenous community) programming that can be seen through Hulu, a Disney web television service.

Disney Television is not alone in driving inclusion, its theme parks also announced that they will offer products designed for a more diverse audience, such as costumes for people in wheelchairs.