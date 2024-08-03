Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is getting closer to its release and THQ Nodic, which publishes it, has shared a new trailer that allows us to appreciate more of what this video game has to offer. This title is a new version of the original that came out on Wii in 2010 and was developed by Junction Point Studios.

But this time it is a multiplatform development and will arrive on practically all consoles of the current generation, as well as the previous one.

Purple Lamp Studios is the company in charge of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushedand although it maintains the story of the original game, it has completely renewed it on a graphic and playable level.

So Mickey Mouse will once again have to navigate a reimagined Wasteland, where he will encounter immortal characters created by Disney and their respective stories. With his magic paintbrush he is able to create, erase and alter the elements that are in his path.

Fountain: THQ Nordic.

In this adventure, Mickey will meet Oswald, the first character created by Walt Disney. But what new features does it have in terms of gameplay? Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed? Well now there are new skills to draw on.

Mickey Mouse also has additional moves such as fast movement, falling hard or crouching. In this video game, the player’s decisions matter a lot, since they influence the story.

That’s why there are several endings available in Disney Epic Mickey: RebrushedThis new version is a new opportunity for players to experience this creation by designer Warren Spector, but with a complete revamp.

It will be released on September 24, 2024 and will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Fountain: THQ Nordic.

Another video game based on Disney characters that is on the way is Disney Pixel RPGThe company is having a great year in all areas, including in the cinema with films such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine.

Apart from Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.