IGN has published a gameplay video of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed which includes the first twenty-two minutes of the demo of the long-awaited remake, which as we know will be available starting September 24 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
The sequences show Mickey Mouse finds himself trapped from the evil Mad Scientist, but manages to free himself just in time and takes up the magic paintbrush to face the enemy and his deadly machines, starting with a huge robotic boss.
After this phase the protagonist dedicates himself to a two-dimensional section where he is asked to reach increasingly higher platforms, so we return to three dimensions and to solving some small environmental puzzles, always with the help of the trusty paintbrush.
Of course, there is no shortage of moments dedicated to exploring the scenario, which is confirmed to be characterised by dark and at times disturbing atmospheres: very far from the lights and colors that Mickey Mouse is used to, and which make this adventure so special.
An important return
It’s really been quite a few years since Debut of the original Disney Epic Mickey and the release of the remake is certainly good news for the franchise wanted by Warren Spector, who in the event of a success could hope for an encore with the sequel and maybe a new chapter.
In short, there is no shortage of material, as well as ideas related to new adventures of Mickey Mouse, especially where they deviate from traditional atmospheres of the Disney character.
We will see how this remake will be received on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as mentioned starting from the next September 24th: Will the adventure conquer the current audience?
