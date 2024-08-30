IGN has published a gameplay video of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed which includes the first twenty-two minutes of the demo of the long-awaited remake, which as we know will be available starting September 24 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The sequences show Mickey Mouse finds himself trapped from the evil Mad Scientist, but manages to free himself just in time and takes up the magic paintbrush to face the enemy and his deadly machines, starting with a huge robotic boss.

After this phase the protagonist dedicates himself to a two-dimensional section where he is asked to reach increasingly higher platforms, so we return to three dimensions and to solving some small environmental puzzles, always with the help of the trusty paintbrush.

Of course, there is no shortage of moments dedicated to exploring the scenario, which is confirmed to be characterised by dark and at times disturbing atmospheres: very far from the lights and colors that Mickey Mouse is used to, and which make this adventure so special.