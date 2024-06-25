The game will be available for purchase at the price of 59.99 euros , with pre-orders of digital copies starting now. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that also presents the Collector’s Edition, which you can view in the player below.

THQ Nordic and developers Purple Lamp Studios have announced the exit date Of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed . The Epic Mickey remake will be available starting from September 24th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Pre-order bonus and Collector’s Edition

Those who pre-purchase Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed in digital format will receive 24-hour early access as a bonus, which means they will be able to start playing on September 23, and the Costume Pack, which includes extra costumes, in the specific “Steamboat Willie,” “Brave Little Tailor,” and “Football”. Alternatively, this DLC will be purchasable separately for 4.99 euros.

If you are interested, you can find the dedicated pages of the digital stores at the following links:

At the moment the price of the Collector’s Edition of the game, but as we can see in the trailer above it is a truly content-rich edition. Inside we find a figurine of Mickey Mouse performing a “sketch” with the brush, 6 collectible postcards, a vintage-style mouse pad, an exclusive steelbook, a key ring of Oswald the lucky rabbit, all enclosed in a box collectible.

As mentioned at the beginning, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is the remake of the original released in 2010 on Wii. It is a 3D platformer where we guide Mickey Mouse on a fascinating journey through Wasteland, a world inspired by classic Disney stories.