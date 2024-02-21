A few minutes ago a was published Nintendo Direct dedicated to third-party products that will expand the range of Nintendo Switch titles, the hybrid console from the big N shows no signs of giving up its grip on the market, gaining more and more acclaim despite now being in its 7th year of life. A great classic is back: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

The game features as protagonist Mickey Mouse (Mickey Mouse) thanks to a magic marker and, with a good dose of bad luck/clumsiness, he ends up sucked into a magical world in which he will have to put things right, using the same brush that he “dragged” into the drawing with him.

The game will contain all the magic of the previous chapters but with improved scenic elements, modernized control over Mickey's movements and exciting new ways to “color the world” to your liking. The wait for this chapter will itself be a pleasure: in fact, directly from the video we discover that the expected release date on the portable console (and otherwise) It's a generic 2024in fact the exact day was not specified.

We await updates from Nintendo on this matter, confident that they will arrive as soon as possible, because this is a great opportunity for all fans of the most famous mouse in the world to experience an exciting adventure.