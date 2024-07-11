Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector’s is available for pre-order on Amazon Italy at 199.99 euros with booking at the lowest guaranteed price The product is Sold and shipped by Amazon so you can obviously benefit from the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.

If you are passionate about the world of Disney, Amazon’s latest proposal is definitely something for you: we are talking about Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector’s Edition available in Nintendo Switch version (as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC). If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address or alternatively click on the boxes immediately below, based on your reference platform.

Rediscover the magic of the brush

During the game you will be able to meet some of the most iconic characters, such as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. You will find yourself exploring a Wasteland completely reinterpreted, with the possibility of brandishing the magic brush to create or alter the environment around you.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector’s Edition

Inside, the Collector’s Edition of the title includes respectively a splendid 28 cm Mickey Mouse statue, a Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Keychain, 6 Postcards from Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushedone Vintage Mickey Mouse Metal Signone Collectible Steelbook and of course the base game. We remind you that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector’s Edition will be available for all platforms starting next September 24th.