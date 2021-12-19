Encanto also arrives on Disney +! Disney’s new animated film finally available for streaming before the end of the year. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the characters.

Encanto is the new animated film of Disney released in cinemas on November 24 and available in streaming on Disney + from December 24, 2021. The film is directed by Byron Howard And Jared Bush, together with the co-director Charise Castro Smith.

Encanto tells the story of a magical family, i Madrigal, whose magic is put in danger and the only hope of salvation lies in Mirabel, the only member of the family who has no power.

Encanto: the plot

follows the events of, a family that lives hidden in the mountains of, in a magical house located in a wonderful place called, which has equipped withfamily members, except. Despite this, when the magic of the place is, the girl’s ordinariness will be the only one who can save her family.Read also: Netflix, The Mitchells against the machines: date and plot

The director and screenwriter of Jared Bush, who also collaborated in the creation of Zootropolis And Oceania, he told that Encanto:

“It’s a story centered on the idea that the people we are closest to, especially our relatives, don’t always understand us fully. Likewise, we often don’t show our true nature to the people we love, for many different reasons. Our story centers on a person who is convinced that his family does not understand him: in the course of the film, he will learn to understand his family and then also himself “

Encanto: the characters

The protagonist of Encanto is Mirabel Madrigal, who is the only one who has no power in her family. The girl’s grandmother and matriarch of the family is Abuela Alma Madrigal, which has no gift but is the guardian of the magic of the house, represented by a candle with a perennial flame.

The girl’s parents are Julieta And Augustin, while his uncles are Pepa And Bruno, the latter removed from his family and mysteriously disappeared. Mirabel’s older sisters are Isabel And Lusida, while Dolores, Camilo And Antonio they are his cousins.

It might interest you: Disney + Day: what it is, new releases and unmissable offer