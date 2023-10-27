Disney Dreamlight Valley stands for leave the early access phasein which it remained for a long time, with the release date of the definitive version set for 5 December 2023, the day on which new editions characterized by various contents will be available but which no longer provide the setting free-to-play.

The early access period will therefore end on December 5, 2023 and, from that date, the game will become a standard paid title, with the possibility of purchasing different editions characterized by various contents.

After that date, those who are playing Disney Dreamlight Valley will still continue to access the game, keeping their saves and moonstones collected, while the content plan will develop along different lines.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the plan of the various editions

The edition Founder’s Pack it will continue to be on sale until December 5, 2023, then new editions will arrive, each containing various contents and programs on the upcoming packages.