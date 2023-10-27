Disney Dreamlight Valley stands for leave the early access phasein which it remained for a long time, with the release date of the definitive version set for 5 December 2023, the day on which new editions characterized by various contents will be available but which no longer provide the setting free-to-play.
The early access period will therefore end on December 5, 2023 and, from that date, the game will become a standard paid title, with the possibility of purchasing different editions characterized by various contents.
After that date, those who are playing Disney Dreamlight Valley will still continue to access the game, keeping their saves and moonstones collected, while the content plan will develop along different lines.
The edition Founder’s Pack it will continue to be on sale until December 5, 2023, then new editions will arrive, each containing various contents and programs on the upcoming packages.
Various editions and contents
As summarized in the image above, these are the various editions planned with the associated contents:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Standard Edition ($39.99) – Digital base game, 8000 Moonstones
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition ($49.99) – Physical edition base game, 14,500 Moonstones and various skins and items
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Gold Edition ($69.99) – Digital base game with Expansion Pass, 15,000 Moonstones and various other content
Added to these editions is Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, or the expansion pass which requires the base game and contains various other content as well as 5000 Moonstones, all for $29.99.
#Disney #Dreamlight #Valley #longer #freetoplay #December #early #access #closing