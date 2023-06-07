Disney Dreamlight Valley expands with the fifth major update, known as The Remembering, which adds Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, a new Star Path reward path, and much more. Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Remembering update will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch starting June 7. The macOS version has been slightly delayed to fix a “minor issue”. Below you can see the trailer official.

The big news of The Remembering is that the mysterious pumpkin house of the Forgotten Lands, which has been empty since its launch, will finally have an occupant: the new tenant will obviously be the Fairy Godmother of Cinderella, which will bring with it new missions. His arrival appears to mark the conclusion of Disney’s first major story arc Dreamlight Valley.

Between other news of the update – as stated in Gameloft’s patch notes – there are umbrellas for rainy days, Steam and Epic achievements, an expanded Touch of Magic feature (allowing players to customize furniture along with clothes), the option to add curbs to roads, new pumpkin-themed items in Uncle Scrooge’s shop, and the ability to place more player houses on the map. Also in the premium shop (which will now update every Wednesday) Gameloft is introducing tool skins.

As for i “quality of life” improvements, there are a few: for starters, all previously purchased items in Uncle Scrooge’s shop will be marked with a red dot (meaning you finally don’t have to rummage through your inventory all the time anymore), then there’s the option to save , display and instantly change into specific outfit combinations using the new mannequin feature. On PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, there is now a menu option to expand the number of placeable items to 1,200 unique items and 6,000 total items (including duplicates).

Finally there is a new Star Path premium path featuring a new set of challenges and rewards, this time all themed around Pixar films, including Inside Out, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory and Turning Red.