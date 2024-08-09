Disney Dreamlight Valley will round out its current roadmap with the addition of Princess and the Frog’s Tiana later this month, a new Steam post from developer Gameloft has confirmed.

Owners of the life sim live service’s paid expansion Rift in Time will also get the concluding chapter of its story, in which you can see off the evil Jafar for good.

Looking towards the tail end of this year, Disney Dreamlight Valley creative director Joshua Labelle acknowledged that updates would become lighter than usual as the team ramped up to announce its next all-new roadmap and a larger update before the end of this year.

Still, October will see players return to the game’s Lion King realm this time welcoming Timon and Pumbaa. PlayStation owners of the game will also finally get the option to play via cross-platform multiplayer, with cross-save coming later in the year.

“Our October update will be smaller in scope and shorter,” Labelle wrote, “with a focus on fixes and quality of life improvements to make your game experience smoother and more enjoyable as we ramp up to a bigger update later in the year.”

In “late 2024”, Gameloft has teased that players will be able to “stitch a new mystery together”, accompanied by the patchwork dress worn by Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Expect a 2025 roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley around the same time.



Disney Dreamlight Valley’s remaining 2024 roadmap. | Image credit: Gameloft

Labelle also wrote in broad terms about the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley, now nearly two years on from its original launch. In short, following fan feedback, improvements will be made to the game’s furniture and wardrobe menus, as well as to provide more room for decoration in players’ increasingly crowded Valleys.

“Last year, we promised to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, Realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises. That promise is as important today as it was then, especially when we look at new Villagers,” Labelle concluded.

“Recent surveys have played an important role by providing us insight into what you’d like to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley and 2025 is already shaping up to be a year full of exciting surprises.”