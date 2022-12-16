Disney Dreamlight Valley has recently been expanded, but the team has already released a new update. let’s talk abouthotfix dated December 16, 2022 which fixes a whole host of problems. Let’s see the list of changes with the developer notes:

Story related items will no longer appear in the crafting menu before they are available.

Improved the feedback in Buzz Lightyear’s house to make exiting easier.

“You’re My Favorite Deputy” Quest: Improved item caches to prevent them from falling off the map or into static items.

Quest “Restoring the Sunstone”: We are continuing to make iterative fixes to help users who are still experiencing issues with this quest. Today’s fix should help some players, but we’re continuing to investigate, as we anticipate the issue may persist for others. We will keep an eye on the issue until the next update.

Quest “A deal with Ursula”: Players will now be able to place the four crystals on the pedestals needed to complete the quest.

“The Mystery of the Stolen Socks” Quest: The next stage of this quest will now be accessible to players who have cleared the necessary trash. Donald and Dreamlight Valley thank you!

“The Enlightenment” Quest: Placing the blanket fort in the house will complete the quest.

Boba tea is great. The jumbo boba tea is even better! But in the Valley… maybe it was a little too big. Boba tea items will now appear their normal size.

Various stability and optimization improvements.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley December 16, 2022 Update is available for download right now. The changes are related only to the fix various bugs that they were creating problems for the players.

Back in October we had seen Scar and the new battle pass system unveiled with release date.