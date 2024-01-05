Since the announcement Disney Dreamlight Valley it seemed to be a rather unique game, being a project that takes place in one world based on Disney characters and situations. Now that the game is available on almost every existing platform, from smartphones to PC, passing through PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, it's time to do the point of the situation.

Gameloft has decided to stage a continuously evolving title, also given the release of the title in Early Access, a sort of life simulator (or life-sim, whatever you prefer) with Mickey Mouse and co. Disney Dreamlight Valley fits in fact halfway between a sandbox and Animal Crossingimmersing players in a real fantasy world Disneyland style. From there, we will be called to start a “life” in the company of famous and less famous characters from the House of Mickey Mouse.

That is to say that in the game we will be able to stumble upon Donald Duck that he meets Remi of Ratatouille, as well as baby mouse could easily come across Ursula de The little Mermaid. It all makes sense, though, and nothing seems to be left to chance. Of course, talking about “plot” in a game like this sounds quite strange, but so what does it consist of?strictly speaking playfulDisney Dreamlight Valley?

A life nothing short of “Fantasy”

Imagine living a day where time doesn't flow like it does in the real world, during which you will be dealing with gods small problems of everyday life, whether taking care of our home, taking care of our garden, finding resources to be able to safely continue with our daily lives. In fact, we will be able to dedicate ourselves to fishing, cultivation or buying and selling objects (in the shop Scrooge), all closely linked to main missions or at secondary necessary to continue within the story. Instead, keep an eye on the so-called Moon Stones which – being the game currency – allow you to get your hands on a considerable number of useful objects.

The village of Disney Dreamlight Valley it will gradually fill with characters – thanks also to the additions that will arrive in the coming months, thanks to Gameloft's commitment – ​​giving us the idea of ​​being part of a sort of “Disney world” capable of living a life of its own. Just above we talked about missions: the progression it is in fact based on main tasks assigned by Merlin and on the secondary ones of the other characters present, such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Scrooge. There will also be no shortage Pixar themed missionscapable of getting us the right number of magic points, and which will allow us to unlock new areas in the main map.

Also true that Disney Dreamlight Valley it remains an absolutely contemplative experience and to be experienced calmly, although both the protagonist and the secondary characters can level up. This obviously brings advantages to the player, both from a purely collecting point of view (new levels translate into new objects, such as clothes or furnishings for our home), and for the fact that the various NPCs will decide to offer you bonuses and advantages (such as more resources or money) whenever you make progress of some kind.

From the graphic point of viewFurthermore, the work done by Gameloft for this Early Access version seemed to us to be all in all satisfying, including new worlds and detailed characters. Certain, nothing that screams miracle, but it is also true that in a product like this the ability to recreate Disney magic comes first, rather than the cold polygonal mass. And in this, the game manages to hit the mark perfectly.

In short, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a product that does not want to make you live a frenetic or frustrating experience, but rather immerse you in a context in which it is Mickey Mouse's House that dictate its rules and its rhythms. Simply, with the addition of new cosmetics and characters, over the months the game could become something truly unmissable for every Disney fan.