We haven’t had much news lately about Disney Dreamlight Valley, a game that is described as a fun life simulator, but in the magical world of Disney characters. Now, without warning, Disney Dreamlight Valley is the protagonist of a new gameplay, showing its wonderful world and what we can do inside it.

Through its YouTube channel, Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new gameplay trailer with features and mechanics that the title will have. Recall that the full game will be released in 2023 for free for all platforms, but on September 6 it will be released in early access.

As you can see in the gameplay, the game is basically a life simulator in the purest style of Animal Crossing of Nintendo, but with the classic characters of the company. Not only can the activities be carried out with the characters, but we can also have our home, our village and interact with other neighbors to make friends.

Disney Dreamlight Valley does not yet have a release date, but remember that September 6 will be available in early access, with the game being free-to-play.

