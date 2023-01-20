Disney Dreamlight Valley will be updated and will offer a highly requested novelty: a expansion of the space to store your belongings. The announcement took place via Twitter, where the developers conducted a fake survey asking players if they were interested in this change.

As you can see below, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account he asked: “We were wondering… would you like to have more space for object management in an upcoming update?” and the answers were all variations of “Yes.”

In a second tweet, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account has therefore officially confirmed that this novelty will arrive in the game with Update 3. Also, he says we may see something about the update soon.

As gamers know, in Disney Dreamlight Valley it is possible to take advantage only 16 slots for the items in each chest, a very limited number actually considering that the game requires a lot of items to complete the missions. Inventory management was therefore problematic and unsatisfactory. Over 37,000 people responded to the survey, demonstrating that the feature is highly anticipated.

The hope is that the inventory update will also include additional improvements in addition to the spaces, such as the possibility of organizing the order of the objects, a secondary inventory dedicated only to the objects necessary for the missions and perhaps also the possibility of using other spaces (such as chests of drawers, wardrobes and wardrobes) as inventories.

Among the other news coming is the fact that it will soon be possible to change the color of the houses.