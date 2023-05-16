It is assumed that in March some images of the alleged Disney Domination which would include characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Obviously, we are all excited about a delivery of this category. Because there are different failed attempts that want to equalize Super Smash Bros. However, they have offered somewhat limited experiences.
What would Disney Domination offer?
Although it is a rumor, it has a lot of presence on platforms like Reddit, and now there is a kind of update that hints at a leak of what could -or rather we would like- to bring to our gaming experiences. Below the information:
- It would contemplate around 55 characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.
- It would have 60 maps.
- There would be up to 70 launch items.
- Disney Domination would have a story mode in single player mode that would have 2D platforms. And it is worth mentioning, it would be something big to cover.
- Various online modes that would include battles for up to twelve players.
Special points:
- I would count on The Lounge that I would be an online hub that would exist to promote friendly communication between players.
- It would be created with Engine 5.
- Realistic and edgy graphics.
It is even rumored that we would have a different version of Mickey Mouse, a big ear in anime format.
Another very intense rumor is that it would be in the hands of Square Enix. It sounds crazy and a dream, although it seems impossible, it doesn’t hurt to imagine it.
